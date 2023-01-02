A Lesson to Learn: Charah Solutions Inc. (CHRA)

Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) went up by 33.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.10. The company’s stock price has collected 12.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE :CHRA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CHRA is at 0.69.

CHRA currently public float of 1.67M and currently shorts hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHRA was 12.50K shares.

CHRA’s Market Performance

CHRA stocks went up by 12.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.52% and a quarterly performance of -70.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 26.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.55% for Charah Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.83% for CHRA stocks with a simple moving average of -81.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHRA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CHRA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHRA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $7.50 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHRA reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for CHRA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to CHRA, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on August 16th of the previous year.

CHRA Trading at -49.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.79%, as shares sank -32.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHRA rose by +12.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.93. In addition, Charah Solutions Inc. saw -88.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHRA starting from BCP Energy Services Fund UGP,, who purchase 252,000 shares at the price of $0.76 back on Nov 21. After this action, BCP Energy Services Fund UGP, now owns 7,484,926 shares of Charah Solutions Inc., valued at $191,520 using the latest closing price.

BCP Energy Services Fund UGP,, the 10% Owner of Charah Solutions Inc., purchase 352,000 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that BCP Energy Services Fund UGP, is holding 7,366,270 shares at $249,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.56 for the present operating margin

+8.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charah Solutions Inc. stands at -1.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.