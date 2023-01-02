A Lesson to Learn: Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.13. The company’s stock price has collected -0.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE :AGO) Right Now?

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGO is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Assured Guaranty Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $74.00, which is $12.49 above the current price. AGO currently public float of 56.41M and currently shorts hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGO was 318.51K shares.

AGO’s Market Performance

AGO stocks went down by -0.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.47% and a quarterly performance of 28.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.79% for Assured Guaranty Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.16% for AGO stocks with a simple moving average of 8.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGO stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for AGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGO in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $84 based on the research report published on November 28th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGO reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $56. The rating they have provided for AGO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 05th, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to AGO, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

AGO Trading at 2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares sank -5.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGO fell by -0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.80. In addition, Assured Guaranty Ltd. saw 24.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGO starting from Albert Howard, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $66.28 back on Dec 01. After this action, Albert Howard now owns 58,950 shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd., valued at $2,319,800 using the latest closing price.

FREDERICO DOMINIC, the President/CEO/Deputy Chairman of Assured Guaranty Ltd., sale 86,000 shares at $57.21 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that FREDERICO DOMINIC is holding 1,278,541 shares at $4,920,042 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+85.17 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Assured Guaranty Ltd. stands at +48.08. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.88.