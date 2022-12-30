We Analyzed the Future Direction of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR), Here is What We Found

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) went up by 33.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.33. The company’s stock price has collected 56.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :REKR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for REKR is at 1.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Rekor Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.50, which is $2.04 above the current price. REKR currently public float of 47.83M and currently shorts hold a 4.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REKR was 319.24K shares.

REKR’s Market Performance

REKR stocks went up by 56.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 50.07% and a quarterly performance of 62.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 28.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.41% for Rekor Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 68.51% for REKR stocks with a simple moving average of -25.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REKR stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for REKR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for REKR in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $24 based on the research report published on February 11th of the previous year 2021.

REKR Trading at 58.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.63%, as shares surge +48.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REKR rose by +56.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8901. In addition, Rekor Systems Inc. saw -77.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REKR starting from Arctis Global LLC, who purchase 243,902 shares at the price of $2.15 back on Jun 16. After this action, Arctis Global LLC now owns 6,089,591 shares of Rekor Systems Inc., valued at $523,804 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-218.38 for the present operating margin

+31.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rekor Systems Inc. stands at -187.33. Equity return is now at value -95.40, with -69.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.