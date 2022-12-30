Wall Street Pummels Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) After Recent Earnings Report

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) went up by 10.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.30. The company’s stock price has collected 34.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE :WDH) Right Now?

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Waterdrop Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $18.67, which is -$0.84 below the current price. WDH currently public float of 306.96M and currently shorts hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WDH was 330.22K shares.

WDH’s Market Performance

WDH stocks went up by 34.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 108.70% and a quarterly performance of 211.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 152.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.29% for Waterdrop Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 48.80% for WDH stocks with a simple moving average of 140.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WDH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WDH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2.10 based on the research report published on September 16th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WDH reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for WDH stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 25th, 2022.

WDH Trading at 88.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.82% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.44%, as shares surge +108.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +197.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDH rose by +34.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +269.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.35. In addition, Waterdrop Inc. saw 143.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WDH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.11 for the present operating margin

+67.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waterdrop Inc. stands at -49.10. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 7.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.