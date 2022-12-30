Wall Street Pummels Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) After Recent Earnings Report

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) went up by 15.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.64. The company’s stock price has collected 20.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :NEPT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NEPT currently public float of 10.60M and currently shorts hold a 4.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEPT was 579.46K shares.

NEPT’s Market Performance

NEPT stocks went up by 20.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -59.00% and a quarterly performance of -79.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -97.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 31.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 22.32% for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.19% for NEPT stocks with a simple moving average of -89.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEPT

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to NEPT, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on January 30th of the previous year.

NEPT Trading at -62.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.98%, as shares sank -57.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEPT rose by +20.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4386. In addition, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. saw -97.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-143.41 for the present operating margin

-24.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stands at -153.64.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.