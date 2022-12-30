Wall Street Pummels Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) After Recent Earnings Report

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) went up by 1.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.33. The company’s stock price has collected 2.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/19/22 that Grab Stock Soars as It Sees Strong Sales on Expected Online Demand Recovery

Is It Worth Investing in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :GRAB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Grab Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.11, which is $1.01 above the current price. GRAB currently public float of 2.79B and currently shorts hold a 3.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRAB was 15.30M shares.

GRAB’s Market Performance

GRAB stocks went up by 2.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.43% and a quarterly performance of 25.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.03% for Grab Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.97% for GRAB stocks with a simple moving average of 8.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRAB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for GRAB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for GRAB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $3 based on the research report published on October 10th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRAB reach a price target of $3.80, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for GRAB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 08th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to GRAB, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on July 18th of the current year.

GRAB Trading at 10.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares surge +6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRAB rose by +2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.13. In addition, Grab Holdings Limited saw -54.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-229.33 for the present operating margin

-58.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grab Holdings Limited stands at -510.96.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.46.