TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) went up by 22.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.69. The company’s stock price has collected 17.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :TGTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TGTX is at 2.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for TG Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $19.56, which is $7.16 above the current price. TGTX currently public float of 133.34M and currently shorts hold a 15.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TGTX was 3.43M shares.

TGTX’s Market Performance

TGTX stocks went up by 17.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.92% and a quarterly performance of 73.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.44% for TG Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.88% for TGTX stocks with a simple moving average of 51.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGTX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TGTX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TGTX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $5 based on the research report published on May 20th of the current year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TGTX reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for TGTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to TGTX, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

TGTX Trading at 40.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.78%, as shares surge +17.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGTX rose by +17.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.47. In addition, TG Therapeutics Inc. saw -45.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGTX starting from WEISS MICHAEL S, who sale 30,671 shares at the price of $18.31 back on Jan 05. After this action, WEISS MICHAEL S now owns 10,988,021 shares of TG Therapeutics Inc., valued at $561,586 using the latest closing price.

Power Sean A, the CFO, Secretary and Treasurer of TG Therapeutics Inc., sale 9,653 shares at $18.31 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Power Sean A is holding 568,483 shares at $176,746 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGTX

Equity return is now at value -149.90, with -82.90 for asset returns.