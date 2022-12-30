Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) went up by 67.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.21. The company’s stock price has collected -1.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX :SATX) Right Now?

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.69 x from its present earnings ratio.

SATX currently public float of 32.31M and currently shorts hold a 0.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SATX was 607.01K shares.

SATX’s Market Performance

SATX stocks went down by -1.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -49.77% and a quarterly performance of -22.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 40.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 36.85% for Satixfy Communications Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -47.08% for SATX stocks with a simple moving average of -32.96% for the last 200 days.

SATX Trading at -52.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SATX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 36.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 40.35%, as shares sank -66.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SATX fell by -1.40%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.85. In addition, Satixfy Communications Ltd. saw -20.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SATX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.