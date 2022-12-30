Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) went up by 1.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.51. The company’s stock price has collected 3.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/15/22 that Verizon Stock Is a Buy but AT&T Isn’t. This Analyst Explains Why.

Is It Worth Investing in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE :VZ) Right Now?

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VZ is at 0.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Verizon Communications Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 19 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $44.58, which is $5.99 above the current price. VZ currently public float of 4.20B and currently shorts hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VZ was 24.63M shares.

VZ’s Market Performance

VZ stocks went up by 3.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.40% and a quarterly performance of 1.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.13% for Verizon Communications Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.88% for VZ stocks with a simple moving average of -12.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VZ stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for VZ by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for VZ in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $41 based on the research report published on December 19th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VZ reach a price target of $44, previously predicting the price at $41. The rating they have provided for VZ stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to VZ, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on October 06th of the current year.

VZ Trading at 4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZ rose by +3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.81. In addition, Verizon Communications Inc. saw -24.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VZ starting from Silliman Craig L., who sale 1,558 shares at the price of $51.42 back on Jul 05. After this action, Silliman Craig L. now owns 33,403 shares of Verizon Communications Inc., valued at $80,112 using the latest closing price.

Silliman Craig L., the EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff of Verizon Communications Inc., sale 1,558 shares at $50.94 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Silliman Craig L. is holding 34,961 shares at $79,365 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.92 for the present operating margin

+45.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verizon Communications Inc. stands at +16.51. Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.