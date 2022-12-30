Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) went up by 0.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.59. The company’s stock price has collected -6.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/28/22 that Lucid Stock Fell to New Low Despite $1 Billion Saudi Investment

Is It Worth Investing in Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ :LCID) Right Now?

LCID currently public float of 1.61B and currently shorts hold a 9.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LCID was 24.36M shares.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

LCID’s Market Performance

LCID stocks went down by -6.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.35% and a quarterly performance of -52.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.71% for Lucid Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.12% for LCID stocks with a simple moving average of -58.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LCID

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LCID stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LCID by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LCID in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $21 based on the research report published on December 15th of the current year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LCID reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for LCID stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on November 30th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to LCID, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on September 27th of the current year.

LCID Trading at -35.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.63%, as shares sank -31.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCID fell by -2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.71. In addition, Lucid Group Inc. saw -82.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LCID starting from PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, who purchase 85,712,679 shares at the price of $10.68 back on Dec 22. After this action, PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND now owns 1,100,965,202 shares of Lucid Group Inc., valued at $914,999,991 using the latest closing price.

Bell Michael, the Senior Vice President, Digital of Lucid Group Inc., sale 12,574 shares at $8.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Bell Michael is holding 1,261,950 shares at $107,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LCID

Equity return is now at value -51.20, with -25.60 for asset returns.