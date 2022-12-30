Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Apple Inc. (AAPL)?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) went up by 2.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $182.94. The company’s stock price has collected -4.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 14 hours ago that Apple iPhone Output in China Ramps Up Despite Covid Woes

Is It Worth Investing in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ :AAPL) Right Now?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAPL is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 25 analysts out of 42 who provided ratings for Apple Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 6 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $173.44, which is $46.84 above the current price. AAPL currently public float of 15.90B and currently shorts hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAPL was 85.23M shares.

AAPL’s Market Performance

AAPL stocks went down by -4.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.19% and a quarterly performance of -9.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.04% for Apple Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.89% for AAPL stocks with a simple moving average of -14.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAPL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AAPL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AAPL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $190 based on the research report published on December 20th of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAPL reach a price target of $170, previously predicting the price at $190. The rating they have provided for AAPL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to AAPL, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on October 28th of the current year.

AAPL Trading at -9.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -12.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAPL fell by -4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.27. In addition, Apple Inc. saw -27.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAPL starting from KONDO CHRIS, who sale 20,200 shares at the price of $148.72 back on Nov 22. After this action, KONDO CHRIS now owns 31,505 shares of Apple Inc., valued at $3,004,144 using the latest closing price.

Maestri Luca, the Senior Vice President, CFO of Apple Inc., sale 176,299 shares at $155.95 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Maestri Luca is holding 110,673 shares at $27,493,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.29 for the present operating margin

+43.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Inc. stands at +25.31. Equity return is now at value 160.90, with 28.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.