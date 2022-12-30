Is Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) a Keeper?

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) went down by -1.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.59. The company’s stock price has collected -6.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ :AYTU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AYTU is at -0.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Aytu BioPharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.50, which is $5.31 above the current price. AYTU currently public float of 59.14M and currently shorts hold a 4.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AYTU was 1.02M shares.

AYTU’s Market Performance

AYTU stocks went down by -6.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.35% and a quarterly performance of 0.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.41% for Aytu BioPharma Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.60% for AYTU stocks with a simple moving average of -58.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AYTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AYTU stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for AYTU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AYTU in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $11 based on the research report published on March 30th of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AYTU reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for AYTU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 29th, 2020.

AYTU Trading at -2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.35%, as shares sank -9.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYTU fell by -6.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2062. In addition, Aytu BioPharma Inc. saw -86.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYTU starting from Disbrow Joshua R., who purchase 112,371 shares at the price of $0.22 back on Dec 19. After this action, Disbrow Joshua R. now owns 1,231,877 shares of Aytu BioPharma Inc., valued at $25,047 using the latest closing price.

PYSZCZYMUKA GREG, the Chief Commercial Officer of Aytu BioPharma Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $0.24 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that PYSZCZYMUKA GREG is holding 182,056 shares at $24,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.42 for the present operating margin

+49.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aytu BioPharma Inc. stands at -113.97. Equity return is now at value -127.80, with -50.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.