Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) went up by 0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.20. The company’s stock price has collected -0.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/25/22 that Deal Nears to Allow Audit Inspection of U.S.-Listed Chinese Companies

Is It Worth Investing in Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE :YUMC) Right Now?

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for YUMC is at 0.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Yum China Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.56, which is $1.52 above the current price. YUMC currently public float of 401.23M and currently shorts hold a 2.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YUMC was 2.33M shares.

YUMC’s Market Performance

YUMC stocks went down by -0.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.62% and a quarterly performance of 16.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.84% for Yum China Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.42% for YUMC stocks with a simple moving average of 19.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUMC

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YUMC reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for YUMC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 06th, 2021.

YUMC Trading at 8.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +1.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUMC fell by -0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.17. In addition, Yum China Holdings Inc. saw 12.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUMC starting from Huang Johnson, who sale 6,317 shares at the price of $55.00 back on Nov 15. After this action, Huang Johnson now owns 45,698 shares of Yum China Holdings Inc., valued at $347,435 using the latest closing price.

Yuen Aiken, the Chief People Officer of Yum China Holdings Inc., sale 2,298 shares at $52.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Yuen Aiken is holding 8,654 shares at $121,334 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.55 for the present operating margin

+13.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum China Holdings Inc. stands at +10.05. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 7.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.