Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for JD.com Inc. (JD)

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.24. The company’s stock price has collected -1.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/18/22 that JD.com Stock Rises on Accelerating Revenue Growth

Is It Worth Investing in JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ :JD) Right Now?

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 315.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JD is at 0.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 39 analysts out of 51 who provided ratings for JD.com Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 6 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $540.35, which is $21.26 above the current price. JD currently public float of 1.30B and currently shorts hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JD was 10.02M shares.

JD’s Market Performance

JD stocks went down by -1.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.21% and a quarterly performance of 11.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.07% for JD.com Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.24% for JD stocks with a simple moving average of 2.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JD stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JD in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $58 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JD reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for JD stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 14th, 2022.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Overweight” to JD, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

JD Trading at 12.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares sank -0.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JD fell by -1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.80. In addition, JD.com Inc. saw -16.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.35 for the present operating margin

+13.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for JD.com Inc. stands at -0.37. The total capital return value is set at 1.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.61. Equity return is now at value 1.10, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on JD.com Inc. (JD), the company’s capital structure generated 16.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.16. Total debt to assets is 6.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 59.68 and the total asset turnover is 2.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.