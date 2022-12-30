Gogoro Inc. (GGR) Just Got Our Attention

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) went down by -2.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.59. The company’s stock price has collected -8.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ :GGR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Gogoro Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.77, which is $2.68 above the current price. GGR currently public float of 137.10M and currently shorts hold a 1.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GGR was 320.26K shares.

GGR’s Market Performance

GGR stocks went down by -8.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.76% and a quarterly performance of -20.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.83% for Gogoro Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.86% for GGR stocks with a simple moving average of -44.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GGR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for GGR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $4.30 based on the research report published on September 20th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GGR reach a price target of $8.60. The rating they have provided for GGR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 09th, 2022.

GGR Trading at -7.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.71%, as shares sank -15.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGR fell by -8.31%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.52. In addition, Gogoro Inc. saw -68.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.66 for the present operating margin

+14.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gogoro Inc. stands at -18.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.