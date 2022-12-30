Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG)?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) went down by -1.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.78. The company’s stock price has collected 1.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE :MUFG) Right Now?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MUFG is at 0.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.56, which is -$1.06 below the current price. MUFG currently public float of 12.20B and currently shorts hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MUFG was 3.49M shares.

MUFG’s Market Performance

MUFG stocks went up by 1.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.51% and a quarterly performance of 43.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.54% for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.63% for MUFG stocks with a simple moving average of 21.05% for the last 200 days.

MUFG Trading at 24.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +20.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUFG rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.85. In addition, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. saw 20.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MUFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.54 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stands at +20.63. The total capital return value is set at 1.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.38. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG), the company’s capital structure generated 468.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.40. Total debt to assets is 21.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -3.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.