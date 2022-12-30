ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Just Got Our Attention

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) went up by 8.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.99. The company’s stock price has collected -5.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/31/22 that ChargePoint’s Earnings Fell Short. The Stock Is Soaring Anyway.

Is It Worth Investing in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CHPT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.82, which is $11.78 above the current price. CHPT currently public float of 328.11M and currently shorts hold a 14.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHPT was 8.64M shares.

CHPT’s Market Performance

CHPT stocks went down by -5.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.60% and a quarterly performance of -39.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.77% for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.29% for CHPT stocks with a simple moving average of -35.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHPT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for CHPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHPT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $18 based on the research report published on October 20th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHPT reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for CHPT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CHPT, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on June 17th of the current year.

CHPT Trading at -23.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.90%, as shares sank -27.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHPT fell by -5.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.26. In addition, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. saw -52.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHPT starting from Q-GRG VII (CP) Investment Part, who purchase 14,256 shares at the price of $8.20 back on Dec 28. After this action, Q-GRG VII (CP) Investment Part now owns 24,757,128 shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., valued at $116,899 using the latest closing price.

Q-GRG VII (CP) Investment Part, the 10% Owner of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., purchase 1,422,121 shares at $8.29 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Q-GRG VII (CP) Investment Part is holding 24,742,872 shares at $11,782,272 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-110.14 for the present operating margin

+20.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stands at -54.87. Equity return is now at value -75.00, with -32.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.