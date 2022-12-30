Can Expion360 Inc. (XPON) Remain Competitive?

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) went up by 15.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.29. The company’s stock price has collected 154.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ :XPON) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $12.44. XPON currently public float of 3.34M and currently shorts hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XPON was 935.68K shares.

XPON’s Market Performance

XPON stocks went up by 154.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 107.56% and a quarterly performance of 19.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 32.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.03% for Expion360 Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 90.18% for XPON stocks with a simple moving average of -9.37% for the last 200 days.

XPON Trading at 68.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.30%, as shares surge +92.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPON rose by +154.64%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.36. In addition, Expion360 Inc. saw -68.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XPON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.97 for the present operating margin

+36.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expion360 Inc. stands at -104.50.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.02.