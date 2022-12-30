Buy or Sell Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) went up by 24.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.67. The company’s stock price has collected 71.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ :AQMS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AQMS is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Aqua Metals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is $4.02 above the current price. AQMS currently public float of 75.54M and currently shorts hold a 5.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AQMS was 227.14K shares.

AQMS’s Market Performance

AQMS stocks went up by 71.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.64% and a quarterly performance of 23.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.95% for Aqua Metals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 47.93% for AQMS stocks with a simple moving average of 7.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQMS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AQMS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AQMS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $8 based on the research report published on March 05th of the previous year 2021.

Euro Pacific Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to AQMS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on February 14th of the previous year.

AQMS Trading at 32.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.99%, as shares surge +32.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQMS rose by +71.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6744. In addition, Aqua Metals Inc. saw -20.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQMS starting from Kanen David, who purchase 150,995 shares at the price of $0.73 back on Dec 27. After this action, Kanen David now owns 325,683 shares of Aqua Metals Inc., valued at $110,226 using the latest closing price.

Zhang Peifang, the Director of Aqua Metals Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $0.70 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Zhang Peifang is holding 123,095 shares at $35,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10095.38 for the present operating margin

-3956.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aqua Metals Inc. stands at -10516.18. Equity return is now at value -62.00, with -48.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.