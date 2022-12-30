Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) went up by 9.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.40. The company’s stock price has collected -3.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ :BLIN) Right Now?

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLIN is at 2.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Bridgeline Digital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.50, which is $2.79 above the current price. BLIN currently public float of 9.44M and currently shorts hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLIN was 56.55K shares.

BLIN’s Market Performance

BLIN stocks went down by -3.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.44% and a quarterly performance of -16.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.53% for Bridgeline Digital Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.80% for BLIN stocks with a simple moving average of -22.54% for the last 200 days.

BLIN Trading at -17.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.60%, as shares sank -21.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLIN fell by -3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2795. In addition, Bridgeline Digital Inc. saw -51.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLIN starting from Kahn Roger E., who purchase 72,162 shares at the price of $1.59 back on Sep 14. After this action, Kahn Roger E. now owns 642,885 shares of Bridgeline Digital Inc., valued at $114,573 using the latest closing price.

Kahn Roger E., the President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital Inc., purchase 7,658 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Kahn Roger E. is holding 570,723 shares at $11,487 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.30 for the present operating margin

+60.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bridgeline Digital Inc. stands at +12.75. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 7.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.