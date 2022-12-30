A Lesson to Learn: Silo Pharma Inc. (SILO)

Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) went up by 53.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.44. The company’s stock price has collected 17.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :SILO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SILO is at -1.16.

SILO currently public float of 2.55M and currently shorts hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SILO was 74.45K shares.

SILO’s Market Performance

SILO stocks went up by 17.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.52% and a quarterly performance of -33.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.66% for Silo Pharma Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 62.86% for SILO stocks with a simple moving average of -17.38% for the last 200 days.

SILO Trading at 48.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.27%, as shares surge +52.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILO rose by +69.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.33. In addition, Silo Pharma Inc. saw -52.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SILO starting from Weisblum Eric, who purchase 130 shares at the price of $2.72 back on Dec 20. After this action, Weisblum Eric now owns 154,854 shares of Silo Pharma Inc., valued at $354 using the latest closing price.

Weisblum Eric, the CEO and President of Silo Pharma Inc., purchase 200 shares at $2.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Weisblum Eric is holding 154,724 shares at $536 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SILO

Equity return is now at value -35.80, with -31.50 for asset returns.