We Analyzed the Future Direction of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL), Here is What We Found

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) went down by -2.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.00. The company’s stock price has collected 20.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ :GRIL) Right Now?

GRIL currently public float of 25.25M and currently shorts hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRIL was 407.23K shares.

GRIL’s Market Performance

GRIL stocks went up by 20.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 91.67% and a quarterly performance of 131.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.38% for Muscle Maker Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.50% for GRIL stocks with a simple moving average of 91.86% for the last 200 days.

GRIL Trading at 58.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.22%, as shares surge +36.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +122.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRIL rose by +13.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +127.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7947. In addition, Muscle Maker Inc. saw 20.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRIL starting from Frost Malcolm B., who purchase 6,579 shares at the price of $0.76 back on Dec 21. After this action, Frost Malcolm B. now owns 65,988 shares of Muscle Maker Inc., valued at $5,000 using the latest closing price.

Mohan Kevin James, the Chief Investment Officer of Muscle Maker Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $0.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Mohan Kevin James is holding 163,963 shares at $2,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.50 for the present operating margin

+0.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Muscle Maker Inc. stands at -79.00. Equity return is now at value -59.60, with -44.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.14.