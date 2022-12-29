The Chart for Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) went down by -2.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.69. The company’s stock price has collected 0.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/05/22 that Starwood Limits Investor Redemptions From Real Estate Fund

Is It Worth Investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE :STWD) Right Now?

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for STWD is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Starwood Property Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.21, which is $5.78 above the current price. STWD currently public float of 293.93M and currently shorts hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STWD was 2.83M shares.

STWD’s Market Performance

STWD stocks went up by 0.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.69% and a quarterly performance of -8.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.35% for Starwood Property Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.32% for STWD stocks with a simple moving average of -15.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STWD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for STWD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STWD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $26 based on the research report published on September 06th of the current year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STWD reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for STWD stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on March 31st, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to STWD, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on February 03rd of the previous year.

STWD Trading at -7.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -11.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STWD rose by +0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.79. In addition, Starwood Property Trust Inc. saw -23.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STWD starting from Sossen Andrew Jay, who sale 18,155 shares at the price of $21.11 back on Nov 15. After this action, Sossen Andrew Jay now owns 275,726 shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc., valued at $383,323 using the latest closing price.

Sossen Andrew Jay, the COO and General Counsel of Starwood Property Trust Inc., sale 33,750 shares at $24.25 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Sossen Andrew Jay is holding 293,881 shares at $818,546 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.12 for the present operating margin

+69.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starwood Property Trust Inc. stands at +37.11. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 1.30 for asset returns.