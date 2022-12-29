Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) went up by 20.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.02. The company’s stock price has collected 11.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :EIGR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EIGR is at 1.64.

EIGR currently public float of 41.76M and currently shorts hold a 3.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EIGR was 821.14K shares.

EIGR’s Market Performance

EIGR stocks went up by 11.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -71.85% and a quarterly performance of -84.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.81% for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -45.71% for EIGR stocks with a simple moving average of -81.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EIGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EIGR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EIGR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EIGR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $22 based on the research report published on June 26th of the previous year 2019.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EIGR reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for EIGR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 29th, 2019.

B. Riley FBR Inc. gave a rating of “Buy” to EIGR, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on May 09th of the previous year.

EIGR Trading at -66.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EIGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.74%, as shares sank -71.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EIGR rose by +11.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1105. In addition, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. saw -76.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EIGR starting from Glenn Jeffrey S, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.28 back on Dec 22. After this action, Glenn Jeffrey S now owns 182,355 shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $127,950 using the latest closing price.

Dietz Thomas John, the Director of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc., sale 22,500 shares at $1.17 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Dietz Thomas John is holding 21,000 shares at $26,302 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EIGR

Equity return is now at value -106.50, with -63.60 for asset returns.