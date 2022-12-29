Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB)

Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) went up by 0.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.65. The company’s stock price has collected -2.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/12/21 that Columbia Banking, Umpqua Bank to Merge in $5 Billion Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ :COLB) Right Now?

Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COLB is at 0.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Columbia Banking System Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $35.17, which is $5.5 above the current price. COLB currently public float of 78.19M and currently shorts hold a 13.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COLB was 1.02M shares.

COLB’s Market Performance

COLB stocks went down by -2.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.09% and a quarterly performance of 1.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.87% for Columbia Banking System Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.65% for COLB stocks with a simple moving average of -3.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLB stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for COLB by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for COLB in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $39 based on the research report published on February 11th of the current year 2022.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COLB reach a price target of $41, previously predicting the price at $39. The rating they have provided for COLB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to COLB, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

COLB Trading at -8.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -11.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLB fell by -2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.93. In addition, Columbia Banking System Inc. saw -9.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLB starting from BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO, who purchase 446 shares at the price of $25.79 back on Jun 30. After this action, BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO now owns 23,584 shares of Columbia Banking System Inc., valued at $11,502 using the latest closing price.

Deer Aaron James, the EVP Chief Financial Officer of Columbia Banking System Inc., purchase 748 shares at $25.79 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Deer Aaron James is holding 16,175 shares at $19,291 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.71 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Columbia Banking System Inc. stands at +32.13. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.