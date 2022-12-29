Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for On Holding AG (ONON)?

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) went down by -0.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.22. The company’s stock price has collected -0.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/07/22 that The 100% Recyclable Running Shoe That’s Only Available by Subscription

Is It Worth Investing in On Holding AG (NYSE :ONON) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for On Holding AG declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.28, which is $10.42 above the current price. ONON currently public float of 141.69M and currently shorts hold a 14.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONON was 2.15M shares.

ONON’s Market Performance

ONON stocks went down by -0.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.56% and a quarterly performance of -8.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.32% for On Holding AG. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.11% for ONON stocks with a simple moving average of -18.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONON stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ONON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONON in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $28 based on the research report published on November 21st of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to ONON, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on July 26th of the current year.

ONON Trading at -7.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares sank -11.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONON fell by -0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.52. In addition, On Holding AG saw -56.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ONON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.47 for the present operating margin

+55.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for On Holding AG stands at -23.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.71.