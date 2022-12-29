Is Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) a Keeper?

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) went up by 4.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.30. The company’s stock price has collected -30.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ :LHDX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Lucira Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.75. LHDX currently public float of 36.67M and currently shorts hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LHDX was 218.38K shares.

LHDX’s Market Performance

LHDX stocks went down by -30.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -68.62% and a quarterly performance of -89.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -98.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.06% for Lucira Health Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -47.36% for LHDX stocks with a simple moving average of -93.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LHDX

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LHDX reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for LHDX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on April 13th, 2021.

LHDX Trading at -76.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LHDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.63%, as shares sank -64.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -88.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LHDX fell by -5.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2370. In addition, Lucira Health Inc. saw -98.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LHDX starting from Allen Anthony Joseph, who sale 4,263 shares at the price of $0.16 back on Dec 20. After this action, Allen Anthony Joseph now owns 144,925 shares of Lucira Health Inc., valued at $682 using the latest closing price.

Narido Richard Clavano, the Interim CFO of Lucira Health Inc., sale 1,583 shares at $0.36 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Narido Richard Clavano is holding 107,293 shares at $570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LHDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.45 for the present operating margin

+11.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lucira Health Inc. stands at -69.67. Equity return is now at value -89.60, with -56.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.10.