Is Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) a Keeper?

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) went down by -3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s stock price has collected 2.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX :UUUU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Energy Fuels Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

UUUU currently public float of 153.82M and currently shorts hold a 12.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UUUU was 2.01M shares.

UUUU’s Market Performance

UUUU stocks went up by 2.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.05% and a quarterly performance of -3.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.84% for Energy Fuels Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.32% for UUUU stocks with a simple moving average of -12.60% for the last 200 days.

UUUU Trading at -9.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares sank -6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUUU rose by +2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.14. In addition, Energy Fuels Inc. saw -21.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UUUU starting from Morrison Alex G, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $6.03 back on Dec 08. After this action, Morrison Alex G now owns 150,159 shares of Energy Fuels Inc., valued at $48,239 using the latest closing price.

HIGGS DENNIS LYLE, the Director of Energy Fuels Inc., sale 17,212 shares at $6.91 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that HIGGS DENNIS LYLE is holding 264,837 shares at $118,957 based on the most recent closing price.