Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) went down by -5.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.88. The company’s stock price has collected -8.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ :NYMT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NYMT is at 1.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.28, which is $0.77 above the current price. NYMT currently public float of 366.68M and currently shorts hold a 2.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NYMT was 3.50M shares.

NYMT’s Market Performance

NYMT stocks went down by -8.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.51% and a quarterly performance of 11.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.18% for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.62% for NYMT stocks with a simple moving average of -11.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NYMT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for NYMT by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for NYMT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $3 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NYMT reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for NYMT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to NYMT, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on May 17th of the previous year.

NYMT Trading at -5.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -6.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYMT fell by -8.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.83. In addition, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. saw -30.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NYMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+96.42 for the present operating margin

+77.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stands at +78.74. Equity return is now at value -16.80, with -4.10 for asset returns.