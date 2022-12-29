Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) went up by 23.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.79. The company’s stock price has collected 5.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :HSDT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HSDT is at 1.10.

HSDT currently public float of 26.88M and currently shorts hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HSDT was 652.67K shares.

HSDT’s Market Performance

HSDT stocks went up by 5.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.63% and a quarterly performance of -11.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.66% for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.71% for HSDT stocks with a simple moving average of -78.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSDT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSDT stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for HSDT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HSDT in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $20 based on the research report published on March 24th of the previous year 2021.

HSDT Trading at -3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.89%, as shares sank -10.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSDT rose by +5.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2616. In addition, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. saw -94.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSDT starting from ANDREEFF DANE, who purchase 80,041 shares at the price of $0.25 back on Dec 16. After this action, ANDREEFF DANE now owns 332,517 shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc., valued at $19,946 using the latest closing price.

ANDREEFF DANE, the President and CEO of Helius Medical Technologies Inc., purchase 89,300 shares at $0.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that ANDREEFF DANE is holding 308,003 shares at $27,835 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3472.03 for the present operating margin

+4.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. stands at -3473.56. Equity return is now at value -148.30, with -108.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.75.