F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX) Just Got Our Attention

F-star Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) went up by 9.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.76. The company’s stock price has collected 58.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in F-star Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :FSTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FSTX is at 1.03.

FSTX currently public float of 21.10M and currently shorts hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FSTX was 245.39K shares.

FSTX’s Market Performance

FSTX stocks went up by 58.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.80% and a quarterly performance of 29.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.93% for F-star Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.33% for FSTX stocks with a simple moving average of 38.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for FSTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FSTX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $7 based on the research report published on July 15th of the current year 2022.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSTX reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for FSTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 18th, 2021.

FSTX Trading at 27.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.48% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.09%, as shares surge +24.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSTX rose by +58.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +147.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.45. In addition, F-star Therapeutics Inc. saw 36.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FSTX

Equity return is now at value -57.10, with -42.40 for asset returns.