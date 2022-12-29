Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)?

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) went down by -5.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.30. The company’s stock price has collected 0.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/03/22 that 5 Stocks for $150 Oil

Is It Worth Investing in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE :OVV) Right Now?

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OVV is at 2.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Ovintiv Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.96, which is $18.64 above the current price. OVV currently public float of 247.19M and currently shorts hold a 3.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OVV was 3.80M shares.

OVV’s Market Performance

OVV stocks went up by 0.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.97% and a quarterly performance of 10.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.85% for Ovintiv Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.16% for OVV stocks with a simple moving average of -1.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OVV stocks, with Siebert Williams Shank repeating the rating for OVV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OVV in the upcoming period, according to Siebert Williams Shank is $75 based on the research report published on December 09th of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OVV reach a price target of $57, previously predicting the price at $58. The rating they have provided for OVV stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on October 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to OVV, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on October 19th of the current year.

OVV Trading at -5.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares sank -8.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OVV rose by +0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.94. In addition, Ovintiv Inc. saw 47.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OVV starting from Zemljak Renee Ellen, who sale 610 shares at the price of $55.12 back on Nov 23. After this action, Zemljak Renee Ellen now owns 71,814 shares of Ovintiv Inc., valued at $33,623 using the latest closing price.

Mayson Howard John, the Director of Ovintiv Inc., sale 2,600 shares at $56.21 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Mayson Howard John is holding 0 shares at $146,146 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OVV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.19 for the present operating margin

+4.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ovintiv Inc. stands at -109.27. The total capital return value is set at -1.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.78. Equity return is now at value 66.60, with 25.30 for asset returns.

Based on Ovintiv Inc. (OVV), the company’s capital structure generated 208.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.62. Total debt to assets is 55.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 191.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.