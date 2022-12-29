Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy MoneyLion Inc. (ML)?

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) went up by 23.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.24. The company’s stock price has collected 12.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE :ML) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for MoneyLion Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.33, which is $3.78 above the current price. ML currently public float of 189.10M and currently shorts hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ML was 1.10M shares.

ML’s Market Performance

ML stocks went up by 12.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.07% and a quarterly performance of -51.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.83% for MoneyLion Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.87% for ML stocks with a simple moving average of -62.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ML

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ML stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ML by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ML in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $5 based on the research report published on June 27th of the current year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ML reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for ML stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to ML, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

ML Trading at -30.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.98%, as shares sank -24.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ML rose by +12.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5692. In addition, MoneyLion Inc. saw -86.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ML starting from Choubey Diwakar, who purchase 1,400 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Nov 30. After this action, Choubey Diwakar now owns 18,690,171 shares of MoneyLion Inc., valued at $1,000 using the latest closing price.

Correia Richard, the CFO and Treasurer of MoneyLion Inc., purchase 7,055 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Correia Richard is holding 3,328,838 shares at $5,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.53 for the present operating margin

+31.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for MoneyLion Inc. stands at -106.52. Equity return is now at value -41.40, with -13.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.42.