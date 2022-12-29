Corning Incorporated (GLW) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) went down by -1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.47. The company’s stock price has collected -0.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/25/22 that Corning Stock Slips as Weaker Demand for TVs Hits Earnings

Is It Worth Investing in Corning Incorporated (NYSE :GLW) Right Now?

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GLW is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Corning Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.92, which is $5.76 above the current price. GLW currently public float of 763.28M and currently shorts hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GLW was 4.59M shares.

GLW’s Market Performance

GLW stocks went down by -0.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.10% and a quarterly performance of 4.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.96% for Corning Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.62% for GLW stocks with a simple moving average of -7.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLW

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLW reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for GLW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 17th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to GLW, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on May 23rd of the current year.

GLW Trading at -4.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -5.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLW fell by -0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.84. In addition, Corning Incorporated saw -15.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLW starting from STEVERSON LEWIS A, who sale 41,066 shares at the price of $37.29 back on Aug 15. After this action, STEVERSON LEWIS A now owns 0 shares of Corning Incorporated, valued at $1,531,437 using the latest closing price.

Bayne John P JR, the SVP &GM, Mobile Consumer Elec. of Corning Incorporated, sale 5,575 shares at $36.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Bayne John P JR is holding 7,345 shares at $204,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.19 for the present operating margin

+35.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corning Incorporated stands at +13.55. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 6.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.