Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) went up by 2.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.67. The company’s stock price has collected 15.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE :BBAR) Right Now?

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBAR is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.30, which is $1.53 above the current price. BBAR currently public float of 69.24M and currently shorts hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBAR was 540.51K shares.

BBAR’s Market Performance

BBAR stocks went up by 15.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.76% and a quarterly performance of 28.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.36% for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.04% for BBAR stocks with a simple moving average of 32.39% for the last 200 days.

BBAR Trading at 25.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.72% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.58%, as shares surge +17.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAR rose by +14.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.13. In addition, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. saw 29.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. stands at +8.22. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.