AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) went up by 1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $144.82. The company’s stock price has collected 4.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/11/22 that Deere Invests Billions in Self-Driving Tractors, Smart Crop Sprayers

Is It Worth Investing in AGCO Corporation (NYSE :AGCO) Right Now?

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGCO is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for AGCO Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $148.94, which is $12.54 above the current price. AGCO currently public float of 61.93M and currently shorts hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGCO was 607.23K shares.

AGCO’s Market Performance

AGCO stocks went up by 4.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.87% and a quarterly performance of 39.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.77% for AGCO Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.89% for AGCO stocks with a simple moving average of 16.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGCO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AGCO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AGCO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $174 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the current year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGCO reach a price target of $156. The rating they have provided for AGCO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 28th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to AGCO, setting the target price at $129 in the report published on June 23rd of the current year.

AGCO Trading at 8.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +5.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGCO rose by +4.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.90. In addition, AGCO Corporation saw 21.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGCO starting from Minnich George E, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $123.70 back on Nov 16. After this action, Minnich George E now owns 12,543 shares of AGCO Corporation, valued at $185,550 using the latest closing price.

Crain Robert B, the SVP, Customer Experience of AGCO Corporation, sale 7,000 shares at $107.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Crain Robert B is holding 48,026 shares at $750,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.10 for the present operating margin

+22.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGCO Corporation stands at +8.05. Equity return is now at value 24.30, with 8.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.