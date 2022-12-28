Wall Street Pummels Antero Resources Corporation (AR) After Recent Earnings Report

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) went up by 0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.80. The company’s stock price has collected 3.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE :AR) Right Now?

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AR is at 3.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Antero Resources Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $47.53, which is $14.35 above the current price. AR currently public float of 263.99M and currently shorts hold a 7.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AR was 7.44M shares.

AR’s Market Performance

AR stocks went up by 3.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.45% and a quarterly performance of 15.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.16% for Antero Resources Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.43% for AR stocks with a simple moving average of -3.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AR

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AR reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for AR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to AR, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on July 25th of the current year.

AR Trading at -2.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares sank -4.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AR rose by +3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.55. In addition, Antero Resources Corporation saw 94.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AR starting from Keenan W Howard JR, who sale 779,755 shares at the price of $31.34 back on Dec 07. After this action, Keenan W Howard JR now owns 4,000,000 shares of Antero Resources Corporation, valued at $24,435,884 using the latest closing price.

Keenan W Howard JR, the Director of Antero Resources Corporation, sale 220,245 shares at $31.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Keenan W Howard JR is holding 4,779,755 shares at $6,862,284 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.31 for the present operating margin

+33.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antero Resources Corporation stands at -2.85. Equity return is now at value 35.30, with 14.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.