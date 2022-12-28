Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) went up by 21.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.00. The company’s stock price has collected 9.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ :VRAX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Virax Biolabs Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

VRAX currently public float of 5.80M and currently shorts hold a 5.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRAX was 1.22M shares.

VRAX’s Market Performance

VRAX stocks went up by 9.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -49.26% and a quarterly performance of -77.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.24% for Virax Biolabs Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -34.26% for VRAX stocks with a simple moving average of -82.10% for the last 200 days.

VRAX Trading at -48.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.45%, as shares sank -48.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRAX rose by +9.52%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0165. In addition, Virax Biolabs Group Limited saw -96.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.