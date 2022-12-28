Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Just Got Our Attention

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) went up by 2.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.87. The company’s stock price has collected 1.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/30/21 that Banks Limit Losses With Fast Sale of Archegos Assets

Is It Worth Investing in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE :VIPS) Right Now?

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VIPS is at 0.50.

VIPS currently public float of 522.06M and currently shorts hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VIPS was 5.88M shares.

VIPS’s Market Performance

VIPS stocks went up by 1.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 43.58% and a quarterly performance of 65.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.25% for Vipshop Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.20% for VIPS stocks with a simple moving average of 47.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIPS stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VIPS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VIPS in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $12 based on the research report published on August 22nd of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIPS reach a price target of $10.90, previously predicting the price at $7.80. The rating they have provided for VIPS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 22nd, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to VIPS, setting the target price at $7.80 in the report published on May 20th of the current year.

VIPS Trading at 40.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares surge +40.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIPS rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +111.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.79. In addition, Vipshop Holdings Limited saw 65.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIPS

Equity return is now at value 16.70, with 9.20 for asset returns.