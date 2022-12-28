The Chart for The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) went up by 0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $165.35. The company’s stock price has collected 2.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/23/22 that Companies Take Different Strategies to Navigate High Inflation

Is It Worth Investing in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE :PG) Right Now?

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PG is at 0.40.

PG currently public float of 2.37B and currently shorts hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PG was 6.82M shares.

PG’s Market Performance

PG stocks went up by 2.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.93% and a quarterly performance of 16.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.33% for The Procter & Gamble Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.34% for PG stocks with a simple moving average of 6.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PG stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for PG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PG in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $156 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PG reach a price target of $143. The rating they have provided for PG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 10th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to PG, setting the target price at $175 in the report published on April 08th of the current year.

PG Trading at 8.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.06%, as shares surge +5.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PG rose by +2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $150.80. In addition, The Procter & Gamble Company saw -5.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PG starting from Raman Sundar G., who sale 9,922 shares at the price of $145.00 back on Nov 21. After this action, Raman Sundar G. now owns 12,312 shares of The Procter & Gamble Company, valued at $1,438,690 using the latest closing price.

Raman Sundar G., the CEO-Fabric & Home Care of The Procter & Gamble Company, sale 14,922 shares at $139.60 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Raman Sundar G. is holding 12,310 shares at $2,083,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PG

Equity return is now at value 32.20, with 12.00 for asset returns.