Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Foot Locker Inc. (FL)

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) went up by 4.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.42. The company’s stock price has collected 9.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/21/22 that Three Consumer Stocks That May Be Black Friday Specials

Is It Worth Investing in Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE :FL) Right Now?

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FL is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Foot Locker Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 18 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $38.44, which is $1.47 above the current price. FL currently public float of 91.65M and currently shorts hold a 9.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FL was 2.61M shares.

FL’s Market Performance

FL stocks went up by 9.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.93% and a quarterly performance of 8.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.40% for Foot Locker Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.49% for FL stocks with a simple moving average of 16.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $36 based on the research report published on August 22nd of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to FL, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on August 19th of the current year.

FL Trading at 7.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares sank -4.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FL rose by +9.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.10. In addition, Foot Locker Inc. saw -15.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FL starting from Johnson Richard A, who sale 47,000 shares at the price of $39.87 back on Dec 02. After this action, Johnson Richard A now owns 353,442 shares of Foot Locker Inc., valued at $1,873,890 using the latest closing price.

Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l, the 10% Owner of Foot Locker Inc., sale 1,316 shares at $32.02 during a trade that took place back on Oct 21, which means that Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l is holding 11,468,571 shares at $42,136 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.52 for the present operating margin

+32.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Foot Locker Inc. stands at +9.97. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 5.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.