Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) went up by 0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.47. The company’s stock price has collected 2.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/19/22 that Mondelez to Sell Trident, Other Gum Brands

Is It Worth Investing in Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ :MDLZ) Right Now?

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDLZ is at 0.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Mondelez International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $72.60, which is $5.22 above the current price. MDLZ currently public float of 1.36B and currently shorts hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDLZ was 6.82M shares.

MDLZ’s Market Performance

MDLZ stocks went up by 2.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.20% and a quarterly performance of 17.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.49% for Mondelez International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.68% for MDLZ stocks with a simple moving average of 7.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDLZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDLZ stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MDLZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MDLZ in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $71 based on the research report published on December 08th of the current year 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDLZ reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for MDLZ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 15th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to MDLZ, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on September 14th of the current year.

MDLZ Trading at 5.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares surge +2.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDLZ rose by +2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.10. In addition, Mondelez International Inc. saw 1.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDLZ starting from Brusadelli Maurizio, who sale 22,388 shares at the price of $67.55 back on Dec 05. After this action, Brusadelli Maurizio now owns 0 shares of Mondelez International Inc., valued at $1,512,309 using the latest closing price.

Hargrove Robin S., the EVP, Res, Dev & Qlty of Mondelez International Inc., sale 30,500 shares at $65.86 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Hargrove Robin S. is holding 32,024 shares at $2,008,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDLZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.93 for the present operating margin

+37.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mondelez International Inc. stands at +14.97. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.