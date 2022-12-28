Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) went up by 87.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.20. The company’s stock price has collected -18.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ :UTRS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Minerva Surgical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $4.7 above the current price. UTRS currently public float of 26.84M and currently shorts hold a 0.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UTRS was 240.50K shares.

UTRS’s Market Performance

UTRS stocks went down by -18.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.54% and a quarterly performance of -78.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -96.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.30% for Minerva Surgical Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 67.02% for UTRS stocks with a simple moving average of -84.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTRS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UTRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UTRS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $15 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UTRS reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for UTRS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 16th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to UTRS, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

UTRS Trading at 17.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.67%, as shares surge +66.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTRS rose by +73.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1887. In addition, Minerva Surgical Inc. saw -96.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UTRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.12 for the present operating margin

+42.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Minerva Surgical Inc. stands at -41.20. Equity return is now at value -52.00, with -17.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.29.