Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) went up by 3.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.20. The company’s stock price has collected -1.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/28/21 that Chinese Online Broker Shares Dropped After Criticism From Central Bank

Is It Worth Investing in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :FUTU) Right Now?

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FUTU is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Futu Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

FUTU currently public float of 81.62M and currently shorts hold a 8.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FUTU was 2.36M shares.

FUTU’s Market Performance

FUTU stocks went down by -1.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.51% and a quarterly performance of 68.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.20% for Futu Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.21% for FUTU stocks with a simple moving average of 50.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUTU stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for FUTU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FUTU in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $64 based on the research report published on December 16th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FUTU reach a price target of $62, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for FUTU stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 01st, 2022.

CLSA gave a rating of “Underperform” to FUTU, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on September 01st of the current year.

FUTU Trading at 27.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +19.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +84.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUTU fell by -1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +148.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.71. In addition, Futu Holdings Limited saw 47.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FUTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.03 for the present operating margin

+86.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Futu Holdings Limited stands at +39.50. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 2.40 for asset returns.