Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL)?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) went down by -0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.12. The company’s stock price has collected 0.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/02/22 that United Airlines Close to Deal for Dozens of Boeing 787 Dreamliners

Is It Worth Investing in United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :UAL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UAL is at 1.35.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

UAL currently public float of 325.89M and currently shorts hold a 4.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UAL was 8.68M shares.

UAL’s Market Performance

UAL stocks went up by 0.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.00% and a quarterly performance of 16.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.63% for United Airlines Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.42% for UAL stocks with a simple moving average of -6.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UAL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for UAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UAL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $51 based on the research report published on December 16th of the current year 2022.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UAL reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for UAL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 06th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to UAL, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on December 05th of the current year.

UAL Trading at -8.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -11.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAL rose by +0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.47. In addition, United Airlines Holdings Inc. saw -12.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAL starting from KENNEDY JAMES A C, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $39.06 back on Dec 15. After this action, KENNEDY JAMES A C now owns 19,596 shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc., valued at $117,195 using the latest closing price.

KENNEDY JAMES A C, the Director of United Airlines Holdings Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $39.72 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that KENNEDY JAMES A C is holding 16,596 shares at $79,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.82 for the present operating margin

-15.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stands at -7.97. Equity return is now at value -17.20, with -1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.