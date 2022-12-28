Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for The Southern Company (SO)?

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) went up by 0.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.57. The company’s stock price has collected 4.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/30/22 that Tariff Probe Casts Shadow on U.S. Solar Build-Out

Is It Worth Investing in The Southern Company (NYSE :SO) Right Now?

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SO is at 0.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for The Southern Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $71.33, which is -$0.52 below the current price. SO currently public float of 1.09B and currently shorts hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SO was 4.81M shares.

SO’s Market Performance

SO stocks went up by 4.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.01% and a quarterly performance of 0.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.86% for The Southern Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.70% for SO stocks with a simple moving average of 0.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SO stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SO in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $76 based on the research report published on December 12th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SO reach a price target of $59, previously predicting the price at $63. The rating they have provided for SO stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 24th, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to SO, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on October 20th of the current year.

SO Trading at 8.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +9.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SO rose by +4.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.35. In addition, The Southern Company saw 5.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SO starting from DAVIS MARTIN BERNARD, who sale 1,475 shares at the price of $68.35 back on Dec 07. After this action, DAVIS MARTIN BERNARD now owns 38,441 shares of The Southern Company, valued at $100,816 using the latest closing price.

Kuczynski Stephen E, the Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear of The Southern Company, sale 14,500 shares at $64.74 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Kuczynski Stephen E is holding 115,284 shares at $938,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.69 for the present operating margin

+28.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Southern Company stands at +10.37. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.