Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Just Got Our Attention

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) went down by -8.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.15. The company’s stock price has collected -9.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ :HUT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HUT is at 2.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Hut 8 Mining Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.15. HUT currently public float of 183.08M and currently shorts hold a 7.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HUT was 7.38M shares.

HUT’s Market Performance

HUT stocks went down by -9.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.33% and a quarterly performance of -54.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.88% for Hut 8 Mining Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.57% for HUT stocks with a simple moving average of -68.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HUT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $1.50 based on the research report published on December 09th of the current year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUT reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for HUT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 11th, 2022.

HUT Trading at -46.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares sank -29.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUT fell by -9.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0150. In addition, Hut 8 Mining Corp. saw -89.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.93 for the present operating margin

+43.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hut 8 Mining Corp. stands at -41.84. Equity return is now at value -30.10, with -25.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.96.