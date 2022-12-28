Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for IronNet Inc. (IRNT)

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) went up by 8.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.12. The company’s stock price has collected 13.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/16/21 that IronNet Stock Is ‘in the Penalty Box’ as Revenue Falls Short

Is It Worth Investing in IronNet Inc. (NYSE :IRNT) Right Now?

IRNT currently public float of 79.13M and currently shorts hold a 4.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IRNT was 1.07M shares.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

IRNT’s Market Performance

IRNT stocks went up by 13.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -52.65% and a quarterly performance of -70.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.89% for IronNet Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.94% for IRNT stocks with a simple moving average of -88.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRNT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IRNT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for IRNT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1 based on the research report published on September 15th of the current year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRNT reach a price target of $0.15. The rating they have provided for IRNT stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on September 15th, 2022.

IRNT Trading at -52.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.16%, as shares sank -48.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRNT rose by +13.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3036. In addition, IronNet Inc. saw -94.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRNT starting from Closser Donald, who sale 9,741 shares at the price of $0.68 back on Nov 03. After this action, Closser Donald now owns 920,431 shares of IronNet Inc., valued at $6,624 using the latest closing price.

Closser Donald, the Chief Product Officer of IronNet Inc., sale 9,220 shares at $0.62 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Closser Donald is holding 930,172 shares at $5,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-834.15 for the present operating margin

+65.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for IronNet Inc. stands at -880.94. Equity return is now at value -884.50, with -312.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.