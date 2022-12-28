Here’s Our Rant About Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) went up by 2.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $241.54. The company’s stock price has collected 5.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/11/22 that FTC Clears Tractor Supply’s $320 Million Deal to Buy Smaller Rival

Is It Worth Investing in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ :TSCO) Right Now?

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TSCO is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Tractor Supply Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $231.71, which is $8.8 above the current price. TSCO currently public float of 109.81M and currently shorts hold a 3.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TSCO was 1.20M shares.

TSCO’s Market Performance

TSCO stocks went up by 5.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.42% and a quarterly performance of 18.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.52% for Tractor Supply Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.70% for TSCO stocks with a simple moving average of 8.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSCO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TSCO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TSCO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $260 based on the research report published on December 20th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSCO reach a price target of $237, previously predicting the price at $252. The rating they have provided for TSCO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 21st, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to TSCO, setting the target price at $240 in the report published on October 21st of the current year.

TSCO Trading at 4.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +0.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSCO rose by +5.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $217.29. In addition, Tractor Supply Company saw -6.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSCO starting from Barton Kurt D, who sale 7,257 shares at the price of $220.00 back on Nov 16. After this action, Barton Kurt D now owns 34,045 shares of Tractor Supply Company, valued at $1,596,540 using the latest closing price.

Rubin Matthew L., the SVP Petsense GM of Tractor Supply Company, sale 31 shares at $204.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Rubin Matthew L. is holding 49 shares at $6,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.76 for the present operating margin

+33.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tractor Supply Company stands at +7.83. Equity return is now at value 54.40, with 13.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.