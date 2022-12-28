Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) went up by 2.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.60. The company’s stock price has collected 4.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/03/22 that Welltower Made All-Cash Offer for Healthcare Realty Trust

Is It Worth Investing in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE :HR) Right Now?

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HR is at 0.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.05, which is $4.77 above the current price. HR currently public float of 379.76M and currently shorts hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HR was 2.88M shares.

HR’s Market Performance

HR stocks went up by 4.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.03% and a quarterly performance of -7.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.73% for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.99% for HR stocks with a simple moving average of -17.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $22 based on the research report published on December 14th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HR reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for HR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 19th, 2022.

SMBC Nikko gave a rating of “Outperform” to HR, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on August 11th of the current year.

HR Trading at -1.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HR rose by +4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.47. In addition, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated saw -30.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HR starting from BRYANT JOHN M JR, who sale 6,800 shares at the price of $20.13 back on Dec 13. After this action, BRYANT JOHN M JR now owns 208,605 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, valued at $136,884 using the latest closing price.

Hull Robert E, the EVP – Investments of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, sale 7,341 shares at $20.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Hull Robert E is holding 187,791 shares at $147,774 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HR

Equity return is now at value 2.30, with 1.10 for asset returns.